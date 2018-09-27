Nearly half of Hyderabad hoards e-waste for years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eighty percent of Indians know about e-waste and the necessity to use special measures to dispose of it. However, they tend to dispose e-waste through incorrect means due to a lack of alternative avenues, according to a joint survey conducted by Cerebra Green, an e-waste management firm and Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology (MAIT).

The survey also revealed 91per cent of Hyderabad agreed to give their e-waste to e-waste collectors for free if they were sure that the waste will be disposed of by proper means not polluting the environment. Delhi scores highest in e-waste awareness followed by Bangalore and Hyderabad. Majorly all metros generally like to hoard white goods e-waste – largest being Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Pune (collectively), Mumbai, Delhi.

Many people unaware of the life of a refrigerator and storing it with them for more than five years. Largest being from Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyd. The e-waste being hoarded in the cities is more than 5 years old – Kolkata per cent, Bangalore 51per cent, Delhi 50 per cent, Mumbai per cent, Pune 45per cent, Chennai 43per cent and Hyderabad per cent.

People informed that quite often they had also disposed their e-waste by giving it to their local waste collector/aggregator. 64 per cent Pune, 36 per cent Mumbai, 33 per cent Delhi, 31per cent Bangalore, 29per cent Hyderabad, 23 per cent Kolkata agreed to have done the same. People largely preferred to dispose of their e-waste through online exchange.