Home Cities Hyderabad

Nearly half of Hyderabad hoards e-waste for years

Eighty percent of Indians know about e-waste and the necessity to use special measures to dispose of it.

Published: 27th September 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eighty percent of Indians know about e-waste and the necessity to use special measures to dispose of it. However, they tend to dispose e-waste through incorrect means due to a lack of alternative avenues, according to a joint survey conducted by Cerebra Green, an e-waste management firm and Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology (MAIT).

The survey also revealed 91per cent of Hyderabad agreed to give their e-waste to e-waste collectors for free if they were sure that the waste will be disposed of by proper means not polluting the environment. Delhi scores highest in e-waste awareness followed by Bangalore and Hyderabad. Majorly all metros generally like to hoard white goods e-waste – largest being Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Pune (collectively), Mumbai, Delhi.

Many people unaware of the life of a refrigerator and storing it with them for more than five years. Largest being from Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyd. The e-waste being hoarded in the cities is more than 5 years old – Kolkata per cent, Bangalore 51per cent, Delhi 50 per cent, Mumbai per cent, Pune 45per cent, Chennai 43per cent and Hyderabad per cent.

People informed that quite often they had also disposed their e-waste by giving it to their local waste collector/aggregator. 64 per cent Pune, 36 per cent Mumbai, 33 per cent Delhi, 31per cent Bangalore, 29per cent Hyderabad, 23 per cent Kolkata agreed to have done the same. People largely preferred to dispose of their e-waste through online exchange.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E-waste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours