Home Cities Hyderabad

No breather here, Government Chest Hospital has no ventilators!

The number of out-patients has risen from an average of 250 in summer to 400 in the monsoon.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Respiratory Intensive Care Unit at Govt Chest Hospital, Erragaddaa | vinay madapu

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This is the season when respiratory problems are on the rise and, shockingly, the largest government hospital in the state, the Government General and Chest Hospital at Erragadda in Hyderabad, where patients suffering from intense respiratory problems are admitted, do not have even a single mechanical ventilator to treat respiratory failure.

According to pulmonologists, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worsen during monsoons and winters as inflammation of the lung increases and causes breathing problem. Sources in the hospital predict that a large number of critically-ill patients will get admitted to the chest hospital in the coming weeks when the dire need for ventilators will be felt again.

The number of out-patients has risen from an average of 250 in summer to 400 in the monsoon. On Monday, 500 patients visited the OP unit. Senior pulmonologists said that 10 to 20 per cent of  flu patients develop respiratory failure.

While a Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) was set up around four months ago, ventilators were not provided. The new unit has not been inaugurated till now. In case they develop respiratory failure, the hospital does not have the resource required to save them.

IRONY: Ironically, instead of patients being referred from other government hospitals to the chest hospital which specialises in pulmonology, patients are referred from the chest hospital to Osmania General Hospital or Gandhi Hospital to provide them ventilator support. In a week, at least four patients are referred to these two hospitals. The chest hospital has 305 beds and 81 per cent of the beds were occupied on Tuesday.

“We constructed the RICU using the hospital’s funds. In December-2017, I wrote to director of medical education Dr K Ramesh Reddy requesting for mechanical ventilators, special beds for patients and monitors, and it was approved. It is the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) which has to supply the resources,” said Dr Mahaboob Khan, superintendent of the chest hospital.

According to him, the hospital’s immediate requirement is ventilators as it receives large number of patients suffering from COPD, asthma and other issues related to breathing. Dr Ramesh Reddy said that they were following up with TSMIDC officials who have assured to provide the ventilators to the chest hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chest Hospital Hyderabad chest hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours