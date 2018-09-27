Home Cities Hyderabad

Onlookers film youth being murdered in Hyderabad

Immediately, Kishan Goud started attacking Ramesh with an axe. Within a matter of minutes, Kishan Goud killed Ramesh,’’ said Linga Murthy. 

Persons accused in the murder of Ramesh | Express

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drunken and demonic is how onlookers could describe 48-year-old Vaddegoni Kishan Goud, who along with his cousin Ampalle Laxma Goud, chased and hacked to death a 24-year-old youth accused of murdering the former’s son last year.

While most of them were frozen by the brutality that was unfolding in front of their eyes, some did nothing but film the episode. A few though did try to intervene and save a precious life. P Linga Murthy, traffic police constable attached with Rajendranagar traffic police, is certainly the one who, though with little success, tried to come to the rescue of the victim.

Linga Murthy was manning the traffic at pillar number 140 in Attapur junction, at around 11.10 a.m, when a person came rushing to him, asking him to be saved him from assailants chasing him. Ramesh was already bleeding. “I asked him to get on to my bike. But by then the two drunk men pushed my bike away. Immediately, Kishan Goud started attacking Ramesh with an axe. Within a matter of minutes, Kishan Goud killed Ramesh,’’ said Linga Murthy. 

“First, I thought it was a case of drunk men causing public nuisance. At that time, I did notice an axe with Kishan Goud. I sensed trouble for the victim and tried to rescue him, shouting out for help,” Linga Murthy said. “Kishan Goud threatened me with an axe even as I was trying to rescue a bleeding Ramesh,” Linga Murthy added. Meanwhile,  Rajendranagar police, who registered a murder and Arms Act cases on Kishan Goud and Laxman Goud for killing of Ramesh, have recorded the statement of Linga Murthy as he is key witness in the case.

Accused have confessed to crime, say police
From page 1: Police said, the accused have confessed to having committed the offence. Recalling the last year’s murder, police said Mahesh was killed on December 22, 2017 and the body was found dumped at Muchintal locality. The accused after dumping the body had set the body on fire. The murder and Ramesh’s links came to light only when he took the vehicle that carried Mahesh’s body to a water wash and the staff there noticed blood stains and alerted police. A case against Ramesh and three others have been registered. 

