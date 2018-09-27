Swine flu patient dies in Hyderabad hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 51-year-old woman who was suffering from swine flu and other high risk conditions, died within one hour after she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday night. Telangana Swine Flu nodal officer, Dr M Narendra said that apart from the flu, the woman had hypertension, diabetes.

He said that the woman was earlier admitted at a private hospital in Malakpet where she suffered from cardiac arrest and after reviving her, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. “She died within one-hour after shifting to Gandhi Hospital.

Her attendants were given prophylaxis against the flu,” Dr Narendra said. From August to September 24, 28 cases were reported in the State. Joint director of Epidemics Cell, Dr A Sukrutha Reddy asked District Medical Officers to conduct camps for timely diagnosis.