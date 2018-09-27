Home Cities Hyderabad

Swine flu patient dies in Hyderabad hospital

The woman was earlier admitted at a private hospital in Malakpet where she suffered from cardiac arrest and after reviving her, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 51-year-old woman who was suffering from swine flu and other high risk conditions, died within one hour after she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital  on Tuesday night. Telangana Swine Flu nodal officer, Dr M Narendra said that apart from the flu, the woman had hypertension, diabetes.

He said that the woman was earlier admitted at a private hospital in Malakpet where she suffered from cardiac arrest and after reviving her, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. “She died within one-hour after shifting to Gandhi Hospital.

Her attendants were given prophylaxis against the flu,” Dr Narendra said. From August to September 24, 28 cases were reported in the State. Joint director of Epidemics Cell, Dr A Sukrutha Reddy asked District Medical Officers to conduct camps for timely diagnosis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swine flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours