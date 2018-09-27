Voters list: Hyderabad High Court rejects plea on deadlines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Telangana state chief electoral officer to provide 45 days’ time to people to file objections to the voters list instead of 15 days. The bench was ruling for the PIL filed by ‘Community Organization for People’s Emancipation”, represented by its president U Siva Prasad.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that following the government’s decision to go in for early polls, the CEO released a press note stating the revision of voters list would be taken up for a period of 15 days for filing claims and objections as against 60 days as earlier, he pointed out.