Has Telangana lost all respect for law & order?

Published: 28th September 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Accused duo who killed J Ramesh. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pinto Deepak & ajay moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In broad daylight and full public view, three gruesome attacks happened over the last two weeks. They have raised an important question among denizens, have people lost a sense of fear in law and order? They are also worried that the culture of violent murders in public spaces are back to the city after a long time.

Finally, TRS leader KT Rama Rao also reacted to the murders on Thursday with a tweet. “Received many comments & suggestions from shocked & exasperated netizens on the two violent incidents in our city Request @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity @cpcybd @RachakondaCop to review & equip the policemen on ground with adequate training so they can be alert & responsive”.

The minister’s tweet evoked mixed reactions, with some sympathising with policemen and others blaming them. “If the police on ground can’t take down a man carrying a cutting tool, can you imagine a situation where a terrorist with automatic weapons can do? (sic),” tweeted one Satya Gudala.

Though the Telangana police, which claims to be top in the country in policing and crime prevention, is equipped with latest equipment and vehicles, these incidents expose the unpreparedness of the personnel. Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, however, claims all is under control.   

“The police force is prepared to handle such situations and no violation, even if minor, will be tolerated. We have also briefed all the officers on how to act in such situations. Further, all pending cases will also be reviewed and steps to expedite their trial or investigation will also be taken.” the commissioner said. He added that if citizens also take an active role, such incidents can easily be avoided.

Sajjanar appreciated traffic constable Lingamurthy, who tried to rescue Ramesh from the attackers. Lingamurthy offered a ride to Ramesh, to protect him, but the attackers pushed them both from the bike and went on to attack Ramesh, even as Lingamurthy tried to intervene.  Jitender, Additional DGP (law and order) said: “There is a big and clear question mark if the police are trained enough. The question right now is if weapons should be given to all.” But, if weapons are given to all, won’t there be a misuse of power.

Jitender chorused the same as he said: “the legitimacy, use of power, and the circumstances in which they are placed come into the picture.” “People should not have much fear if such instance comes into action.”

KT Rama Rao Hyderabad murder

