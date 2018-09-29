Home Cities Hyderabad

Delay at RTOs, vehicle owners turn to pvt shops for fixing HSR plates

Serpentine queues are the common sight at these counters and many people return without fixing their HSRPs.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicle owners make a bee line outside the Road Transport Authority office, (below) number plates being fixed on new vehicles | Vinay Madapu

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The time taken to fix a new high-security registration plate (HSRP) to a new vehicle at the road transport offices (RTOs) in the city is so slow that new vehicle owners are avoiding the RTOs and approaching private establishments instead to get their number plates printed and fixed. The situation has grown to such an extent wherein piles of number plates are lying unclaimed at the RTOs.

The problem is basically due to the delay in the procedure as there is only one counter for fixing number plates to new vehicles in each of the RTOs. Worse, it is open only for three hours between 2 pm and 5 pm on a working day.

Serpentine queues are the common sight at these counters and many people return without fixing their HSRPs. A frequent complaint of new vehicle owners is that there is only one counter despite the heavy rush. The HSRP is fixed at five RTOs of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and an average of 1,000 such plates are being fixed to new vehicles in the city everyday. 

V Bhaskar Reddy, a new vehicle owner, said at the Khairatabad RTO that even though he could have the car registered, the fixing of HSRP became very tedious.“Though I have received an SMS intimating me the date for installation of HSRP, officials here say that the number plate has not been received by them and it may take two or three days more,” Reddy said and wondered how the RTA could send contradictory messages to vehicle owners and officials on the availability of number plates.

“For installation of a number plate we have to waste a whole day at RTO office. Instead, we can visit a private shop to get the number printed and get it fixed,” said Reddy.When contacted, P Durga Prasad, Regional Transport Officer at Khairatabad, said, “There is no chance of high security registration plates (HSRP) missing from the RTO office. Every day 150 to 200 new vehicle owners are getting number plates fixed at the Khairatabad head office.”

He added: “If the vehicle owners aren’t getting time for installation of number plates from their busy schedules on weekdays, they can get them on Sundays between 10am and 5pm at RTO offices in the city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RTO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai