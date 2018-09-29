Home Cities Hyderabad

Faulty RC cards adding to woes of vehicle owners

Mistakes have marred as many as 6,000 Registration Certificates of new and old vehicles issued by the RTO at Rangareddy’s Ibrahimpatnam.

Not just people with faulty RC cards but even those who have applied for new RC cards are suffering due to callousness of RTO officials.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mistakes have marred as many as 6,000 Registration Certificates of new and old vehicles issued by the RTO at Rangareddy’s Ibrahimpatnam. Not just people with faulty RC cards but even those who have applied for new RC cards are suffering due to callousness of RTO officials.

When contacted, Ibrahimpatnam RTO officials admitted to discrepancies like spelling mistakes and faulty pictures of vehicle owners, in the cards issued by them and blamed it on technical glitches in the system at the RTA head office.  Severe shortage of smart cards to be issued as RC cards for more than two months is further worsening the situation.  

Speaking to Express, TG Reddy, RTO at Ibrahimpatnam, said, “We have identified a total of 6,000 RCs of vehicles wherein either the owners photo or name was wrongly printed. As a result, dispatching process is delayed. We have already sent messages to the vehicle owners  to visit the RTO office once again for corrections. Within one day we will handover the registration certificate cards to vehicle owners without any extra charges.”

