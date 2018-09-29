Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops lend a helping hand to colleague’s kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city traffic police staff have contributed Rs 2.40 lakh to the family members of traffic home guard Mohammed Salauddin who died in a road accident recently.

The money was handed over to the family members of the deceased at traffic control room.

Salauddin, Home Guard Officer in M T Section of Traffic branch, Hyderabad, 47, had met with a road accident in Muninepally police limits of Zaheerabad district on July 30 and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Care Hospital in Nampally.

