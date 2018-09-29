Hyderabad: Rejected by lover, girl kills herself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed after being rejected by her lover, a 18-year-old G Anitha attempted suicide by consuming pesticide four days ago and died on Thursday night at Alwal. According to police, Anitha’s mother was against her relationship with Jagadeesh, objecting to them speaking over phone on long hours. On Monday, Anitha went to Jagadeesh’s home and demanded that they get married since she was facing problems at home.

Jagadeesh, however, rejected her marriage proposal and told that he has no plans to marry her. On returning home, Anitha allegedly consumed pesticide. Her uncle Sudhakar noticed her and rushed her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was taken to Gandhi Hospital, where she died late on Thursday night.BVSS Varaprasad, Alwal SI, said that a case of abetment to suicide is registered against Jagadeesh, based on the father’s complaint.