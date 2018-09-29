Hyderabad techie arrested for dowry harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old tech professional Goda Subramanyam was arrested by the Neredmet police on Friday for harassing his wife for additional dowry, threatening her family members, and trespassing into the latter’s house and damaging the property.

According to the police, accused had been allegedly torturing his wife, a physiotherapist, both physically and mentally. Police after his arrest also found that he is accused of cheating a person in Kukatpally to the tune of Rs 34 lakh and was facing trial in the court. His wife was married to one Praveen Kumar in 2011, but he died due to ill health. In 2015, she got married to Subramanyam. Three months into the marriage, Subramanyam started torturing his wife demanding additional dowry. The woman approached Begumpet police station to register a case of dowry harassment. The couple were also attending counselling sessions by the police.

Meanwhile, on September 11, Subramanyam went to his wife’s maternal home and created nuisance. He also demanded that she return back home with him. He damaged the furniture at the house and also threatened them. His mother-in-law lodged a police complaint and he was arrested, produced before the court on Friday.