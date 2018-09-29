Rape accused held at Hyderabad Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city techie working in Dubai and accused of forcing his lover to convert to Islam for marrying her but disowning her after sexually assaulting her, was arrested at RGI Airport here on Thursday morning.

The offender identified as Safdar Abbas Zaidi was on the run since a case of rape and cheating was registered against him in February. A Look Out Circular was also issued, following which emigration officials nabbed him at RGI Airport when he returned home from Dubai on Thursday morning.

A Manmohan, Malkajgiri Inspector, said that he was arrested and sent to judicial remand.According to police, the victim fell in love with Abbas, while they were working for an MNC at Somajiguda. Few months later, when he flew to Dubai for work, she followed him and they were in relationship for more than four years and Abbas promised to marry her, provided she converted to Islam.

Her family members said, though unwilling, he forced her to convert and made her follow Islamic traditions. During one of their meetings, Abbas forced the girl to have intercourse and continued to sexually assault her on many occasions.

After their wedding date was fixed with the consent of both families, he made a new demand that she should sever ties with her family after the marriage.Even as she was pondering on the decision, he told her that she was not following Islamic customs properly, and so she would not be able to adjust to his family. Saying this, he broke up with her. After which the girl lodged a complaint with the police.