Some jewels at your table

The ongoing food promotion ‘Culinary Treasures of the World’ at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace offers you the choicest dishes from not one but six global-local cuisines to choose from.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing food promotion ‘Culinary Treasures of the World’ at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace offers you the choicest dishes from not one but six global-local cuisines to choose from.

The celebration is spread across multiple in-house restaurants of the star hotel. And the best part is that Chef Kuan Lai from Malaysia (Seasonal Tastes), Chef Rungtiwa from Thailand (Seasonal Tastes), Chef Nicola Costa from Italy (Prego), Chef Samar Bera from West Bengal (Kangan), Chef Akram Ali  from JW Marriott Kolkata (Daily Treats – French High Tea), Chef Gopala Krishnan Sheraton Grand Bengaluru (Casbah) have been flown in from their countries/regions specifically for the purpose. With them is Chef Phanindra from Westin Hyderabad itself.

We start with Italian delights at Prego. Chef Costa from North Italy prepares for us Insalata Caprese prepared with farm-fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozarella, basil leaves and oregano which immediately refreshes us. Next, we try Risotto Mantecato Ai Funghi Selvatici E Parmigiano. cooked with porcini mushrooms and parmesan cheese, it is a perfect comfort food for a sultry Hyderabad afternoon. Before we could doze off, the chef brings for us Salmone Rucola E Mele: curated salmon served with rocket leaves, pickled onions and slices of green apple. Chef shares, “To cure the fish, sometimes we keep it in the fridge for two days so that all the flavours that release mingle with each other.” For the food festival he’s curated 22 dishes from Tuscan region.

Before the Italian flavours settle onto our tongues, chef Kuan Lai comes with Malaysian delights. We relish the lamb dish cooked with roasted coconut, turmeric leaves, galangal and lemon grass. Well, we are talking about  the popular Rendang. We enjoy it with sticky rice. It tastes like one from the home. “It’s because a lot of Malaysian food has Indian influence,” shares chef Lai. This is followed by Chef Samar Bera’s Bengali dishes like luchi, kosha mangsho, cholar daal and Malai Prawn Curry. The crispy puris go really well with the lamb curry and chana daal reminding me of my home city. Then it is time for desserts and what better way to cap the sumptuous spread than with almond chocolate cake with vanilla ice-cream. As soon as we finish this, arrives a Charlie Stand loaded with French delights like Honey Madeleines, Raspberry Choux, Scones with cream and fruit preserve. A sweet ending, indeed, it is.
Price: Rs 1,500++ onwards
On till September 30

