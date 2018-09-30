Home Cities Hyderabad

Auto driver detained for allegedly abusing seven-year-old girl: Hyderabad Police

The incident took place on Saturday when she was alone in the vehicle, according to a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:27 PM

Child Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually abused by an autorickshaw driver before being dropped at her house from school at Nampally here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when she was alone in the vehicle, according to a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, they said.

The man had been detained and was being questioned after a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him, a police official said.

