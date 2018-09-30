Bathukamma festival all set to go global

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Tourism and Cultural Department (TSTCD) has big plans for Bathukamma festival this year; and by big, they mean global. In collaboration with, Bramha Kumaris -- proponents of a new religious order with branches in about 138 countries -- the tourism department intends to take the festival all over the world. “We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bramha Kumaris to promote Bathukamma across the world,” TSTCD secretary Burra Venkatesham told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that Bathukamma festival would be celebrated from October 13 to 19 this year. Special Bathukamma programmes would also be organised at Hitex for the blind, physically-challenged, deaf and dumb, Venkatesham said.Artists from twenty one countries will participate in the global cultural festival as part of Bathukamma celebrations.