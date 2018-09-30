Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man held for harassing woman 

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Saturday arrested an M Tech graduate for allegedly harassing a married woman and her husband by blackmailing them with morphed pictures.

Published: 30th September 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:23 AM

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

The arrested person is Md Pasha, a M. Tech graduate, resident of Mallikarjun Nagar, Boduppal.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint with police stating that when she was pursuing her B.Tech at Boduppal, she got introduced with the accused Pasha through one of her friend. They both fell in love. Last year, they were separated due to some misunderstandings and she got married to another person.

The accused developed grudge against her and wanted to have relation with her. He started calling the complainant to meet, but she denied saying she was already married. He started messaging her husband and shared their old photos and videos which they had taken earlier.

