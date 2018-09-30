Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: These air vehicles can spray chilli to help disperse mobs

The non-lethal but very efficient weapon will be mounted on an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and spray the chili resins while flying in the air.

Published: 30th September 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An aerosol made up of one of the deadliest chilis in the world is to join tear gas shells and water cannons in the state armoury of weapons to disperse unruly mobs. The non-lethal but very efficient weapon will be mounted on an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and spray the chili resins while flying in the air. One can only imagine the ghastly intensity of chili sprays given the immense irritation that are caused by only pepper sprays.

This aerosol has been responsible for arrest of terrorists around the world, told the news clipping shown by the scientists at DRL displaying their research products used for maintaining internal security at RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy. The scientists said that they have already manufactured ‘Capsigrenade’ based on the same method, which are shot at a mob using six-shot revolving gas launcher or single launchers. After the ‘grenade’  drops on ground, the aerosol gets released in 8 seconds. 

“A UAV which can fly over mob and spray aerosol made of chilli extracts from up above will be particularly useful during mob violence in urban spaces. The capsigrenades are used by Police forces in ten States and Armed forces,” a DRL scientist said. 

Radio frequency jammers which are used in VVIPs convoys, were also displayed at RBVRR TS Police Academy, where secretary of Department of Defence R & D, and chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy delivered a talk on ‘’Defence Technologies : A Critical Aid for Police Modernisation’ on Saturday. 

