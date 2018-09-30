Home Cities Hyderabad

Lost and found Nizam’s antiques are back on display

The diamond-studded gold tiffin box at the Nizam Museum. | (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lost, found, and finally back in its rightful place, the golden tiffin box and other artifacts stolen from the Nizam’s museum is now for the public to see. The display was arranged  after recovering the antiques from the two youths who slipped away with priceless jewellery and cutlery made of expensive metals. 

The only difference, if you’re a regular visitor, is that the placement of these artifacts have been shifted from Room No 4 to 2, where the surveillance of CCTV cameras are higher. The museum officials have sought  permission from a city court to take back the artifacts from police custody and display it in the museum. “Four days back when I went to visit the museum, I saw the artifacts back. We have shifted its placement from Room 4 to 2 for security reasons,” said Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan. 

“The artifacts are for public display as per the will of my grandfather Mir Osman Ali Khan, who insisted that it has to be in public domain,” Khan said while recollecting his memories with the last Nizam of Hyderabad. 

Meanwhile, the security reasons continue to be a concern as 35 CCTV cameras are yet to be installed. “The police have suggested that at least 50 CCTV cameras should be there. We have only 15 now. However, the security guards have been increased from 8 to 15,” a museum official requesting anonymity, said. 

