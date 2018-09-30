Home Cities Hyderabad

Surgical Strikes Day celebrated amid fanfare in Hyderabad

A ‘Parakram Parv 2018’ frame was also put up at the venue for the visitors to take photographs and selfies. 

Published: 30th September 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

A plethora of military equipment and weapons displayed at Parade Grounds to commemorate the second anniversary of Surgical Strikes, in Hyderabad on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Surgical Strike Day marking the anniversary of strikes launched by the Indian Army to destroy terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in 2016, was celebrated amid much fanfare at Parade Grounds here on Saturday. Hyderabad is among 51 cities that celebrated the day, also known as ‘Parakram Parv’, across the country. As part of the celebrations, the Parade Grounds was decked up for the occasion with large photographs of army men in action on display. 

A ‘Parakram Parv 2018’ frame was also put up at the venue for the visitors to take photographs and selfies. But what proved a great hit with the visitors was the display of weapons and other military equipment used by the Indian armed forces. They included machine guns, guided missiles and surveillance radars and tanks. 

To the benefit of the visitors, the Indian Army officials were also on hand to explain the details of the importance of each equipment and their significance in various combats. Though the turn out was low due to lack of publicity for the event, there was no lack of enthusiasm on the part of those who visited the venue, which among those of were NCC cadets and as well as the families of the defence personnel.
There were some visitors who had no clue on what the celebrations were all about. Padma Reddy, a homemaker, said, “I just assumed it is just an Army display”. 

Meanwhile, most of the visitors were seen writing messages for Hyderabad’s Bison Division on a large canvas kept at the venue and they included “I love my India” and “Pride for the Indian Army”.Moti Singh, an Indian Army personnel, who was present at the celebrations said, “Surgical Strikes Day is a celebration of the military’s achievement.”When asked about Congress accusing Bhartiya Janata Party of politicising the surgical strikes, he said, “Any claim that this celebration is an attempt to sway how people vote is a disservice to Army itself.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Surgical Strike Day Parakram Parv 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead