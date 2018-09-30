Surgical Strikes Day celebrated amid fanfare in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Surgical Strike Day marking the anniversary of strikes launched by the Indian Army to destroy terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in 2016, was celebrated amid much fanfare at Parade Grounds here on Saturday. Hyderabad is among 51 cities that celebrated the day, also known as ‘Parakram Parv’, across the country. As part of the celebrations, the Parade Grounds was decked up for the occasion with large photographs of army men in action on display.

A ‘Parakram Parv 2018’ frame was also put up at the venue for the visitors to take photographs and selfies. But what proved a great hit with the visitors was the display of weapons and other military equipment used by the Indian armed forces. They included machine guns, guided missiles and surveillance radars and tanks.

To the benefit of the visitors, the Indian Army officials were also on hand to explain the details of the importance of each equipment and their significance in various combats. Though the turn out was low due to lack of publicity for the event, there was no lack of enthusiasm on the part of those who visited the venue, which among those of were NCC cadets and as well as the families of the defence personnel.

There were some visitors who had no clue on what the celebrations were all about. Padma Reddy, a homemaker, said, “I just assumed it is just an Army display”.

Meanwhile, most of the visitors were seen writing messages for Hyderabad’s Bison Division on a large canvas kept at the venue and they included “I love my India” and “Pride for the Indian Army”.Moti Singh, an Indian Army personnel, who was present at the celebrations said, “Surgical Strikes Day is a celebration of the military’s achievement.”When asked about Congress accusing Bhartiya Janata Party of politicising the surgical strikes, he said, “Any claim that this celebration is an attempt to sway how people vote is a disservice to Army itself.”