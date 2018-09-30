Women demand action against qazi for ‘illegal divorce’ 

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after her marriage, Reshma started receiving taunts and soon blows too for not bringing enough dowry. Within a month, she was sent back to her parents home. Seven months later, the 16-year-old was a divorcee. T

here was no reconciliation attempt, no interaction. Not even a formal intimation of the divorce. “When my parents and I approached the local corporator seeking his intervention in the matter, we got to know that I had already been divorced by my husband and the information was printed in a newspaper,” she said.

That was in 2012. Reshma alleged that the local qazi colluded with her in-laws to annul her nikkah. Reshma along with nine other women from Karimnagar who faced similar divorces pronounced by the government-appointed qazi recounted their ordeal.Like Reshma many of these women have also filed cases against ‘qazi’ Ahmed Manqubath Shah Khan in Karimnagar police station and the matter has been pending trial.

The women also rued that they were not paid for maintenance during the period of ‘iddat’, nor was their ‘maher’ amount returned. Sarah Abdul, another resident of Karimnagar, also claims to be a victim of the qazi, who, she alleges, brainwashed her husband to divorce her after she could not bear a son. Married in 2012, she too was intimated about her divorce from a friend who read about it in local newspapers, where her husband had posted it as an advertisement.

“The matter is not of triple talaq but of an illegal one. In our cases, the talaq was never pronounced by our husbands nor was there any intimation. The qazi just took the money and then an ad appeared in the papers stating that we have been divorced by our husbands.

This not as per the law of land or that of the Sharia,” said Sarah, who has now resumed her education and is pursuing a degree. The women, who want the qazi to be sacked, said that though he is equipped to conduct marriages he has also been annulling them and issuing custody certificates to the spouse who paid more money. They have also accused the qazi of pressuring women to go for ‘halala’ if they approached him asking him to mitigate in the divorce cases.

What the law says...

As per the Muslim personal law divorce is confirmed only after husband seeks Talaq three times in a span of three months. Or if the wife seeks Khula from her husband. Meanwhile, Section 3 (1) (a) of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act states that women are entitled to maintenance not just during her iddat period but throughout life.