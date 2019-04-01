Artist couple asks people if they have seen ‘honest politicians’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections are perhaps the biggest event of any kind in India. They come every five years, sometimes earlier. And every time, there are artists and activists begging the people to vote wisely. As part of novel awareness campaign, a few artists have come together to look for ‘honest politicians’.

Named ‘Missing - Honest Politicians’, an artist couple Swathi and Vijay are going around painting on boards across State and National Highways in Telangana, asking people if they have seen any honest politicians.

The graffiti reads: “Note: Persons having no information concerning this are requested to think of NOTA and report at your polling booth on 11th April 2019.” Speaking about this tongue-in-cheek graffiti that dismisses all politicians contesting in the elections as being dishonest, Swathi, the artist said, “We want viewers to ask themselves before voting for any candidate ‘Is this candidate honest?’. If you have even little doubt, they must not be disheartened go vote NOTA. We did this as not many people are aware about this option.”

The couple had previously used the graffiti during Assembly elections in 2018, where they depicted people casting their votes pulling the flush in a commode. The said graffiti can be seen at multiple locations along the Vijayawada- Hyderabad highway.