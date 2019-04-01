Home Cities Hyderabad

Awareness walk for disabled voters held

Hundreds of persons with disabilities, NGOs working for their empowerment, PwD activists, and State PwD icons participated in the walk.

Published: 01st April 2019 07:56 AM

CEO Rajat Kumar and other government officials participate in the Awareness Walk for PwDs at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Sunday |S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to create awareness on the importance of voting among Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), a walk was organised at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Sunday morning.  Hundreds of persons with disabilities, NGOs working for their empowerment, PwD activists, and State PwD icons participated in the walk.

As part of the Election Commission of India’s motto, ‘No Voters To Be Left Behind’, Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana has initiated a number of measures such as free transport to PwDs, setting up of all polling stations at ground floors with ramps, EPIC and ballot paper in Braille, exclusively parking lots for PwDs, and wheel chairs with trained volunteers to enable PwDs cast their vote.

CEO, Telangana, Rajat Kumar, addressing the rally, informed that all the facilities arranged in the previous elections would be extended to all the PwD voters in forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections with greater improvisation and fervour. Besides this, an exclusive mobile app has been developed with option of online booking facility of wheel chairs.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat, District Collector K Manicka Raj, Joint CEO, Telangana, K Amrapali, GHMC Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana, Joint CEO, Ravi Kiran, State Nodal Officer for PwDs, B Shailaja participated in the walk.

