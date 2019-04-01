Eight trees in Hyderabad rescued, translocated to government school

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the greenery-starved West Zone in the city, as many as eight fully grown trees on Sunday were rescued from being cut down as part of the SRDP project. They were translocated to a tree-less government school in the city. The trees, located on the Kothaguda-Hafeezpet stretch, were being cut for the SRDP project with permissions.

Some volunteers, unhappy with the same, jumped in to save the trees. “We were around nine people, both from the Vata Foundation and Robinhood Army. We pruned the branches and translocated the full-grown trees to a school,” said Uday Krishna of Vata Foundation. Two trees, could not be translocated and will be cut down soon.

The eight trees, all of which are peltoforms, have now been planted in a government school at KPHB which previously had no trees. The success of this translocation will depend on the survival of the trees as the weather in the city is quite inhospitable to them currently. “If it rains in next two weeks, the trees will do well. The Robinhood Army has volunteered to look after the trees during this time,” said Uday.