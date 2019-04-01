Hottest day in Hyderabad ends with a thunderstorm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a matter of hours, temperatures that kept soaring across the State on Sunday dropped drastically to an extent of 6-8 degree C. Much needed relief from the scorching sun came as thunderstorms lashed different parts of the city and State. The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, had predicted the likely occurrence of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning at isolated places across Telangana on April 1 and April 2. The sudden showers also resulted in power outages in different parts of the city.

The day had recorded highest maximum temperatures of 43.4 degree C from Peddapalli, Nirmal and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. For instance, Ramagundem in Peddapalli which recorded 43.4 degree C at 4 pm saw the mercury levels drop to 28.3 degree C by 8 pm. These were figures recorded by the automated weather stations of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

However, IMD says maximum temperatures are likely to continue above normal by 2 to 4 degree C at a few places across the State.