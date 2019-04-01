Narendra Modi meeting: Traffic to be diverted at LB stadium

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to facilitate proper regulation of traffic during BJP’s public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at LB Stadium on Monday, the city police will be diverting traffic between 4.30 pm and 6.45 pm.

At AR Petrol Pump Junction, traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally. Traffic coming from Abids and Gunfoundry side will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh junction will not be allowed towards GPO, Abids will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Hyderguda and King Koti Road. Traffic coming from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y Junction. Traffic coming from Rajmohalla road towards old MLA Quarters will be diverted at Cemetery Jn towards King Koti or YMCA Narayanguda.