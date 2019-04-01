Tax collection slows down due to polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent Assembly elections and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have badly impacted the property tax collections by the GHMC.The civic body, which had set a target of collecting Rs 1,500 crore for 2018-19, could only collect Rs 1,300 crore as of Sunday evening.

They are short of Rs 200 crore. The entire staff of GHMC has been put on poll duties owing to the Assembly and LS polls, which in turn, has impacted the property tax collections. In other words, there was not much time for the GHMC staff to go to the field and collect property tax — the main revenue source for the body for taking development works in Hyderabad limits. GHMC has so far collected Rs 1,290 crore of property tax for the financial year 2018-19 as of Sunday.