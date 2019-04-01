Home Cities Hyderabad

Teens found dead on rail tracks, failed affair to blame?

Police suspect the deceased committed suicide after their families refused to approve of their relationship.

File image of railway tracks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bodies of two teenagers from Rangareddy district, alleged to have been in a relationship, were found lying on railway tracks near Shamshabad. Police suspect the deceased committed suicide after their families refused to approve of their relationship. The deceased have been identified as G Sravan Kumar (18) and A Mayuri (18).

According to police, Sravan Kumar, from Nandigama, and Mayuri, from Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district, were intermediate second-year students at a private college in Shamshabad. In the same class, they became close friends and soon fell in love with each other. They, however, belonged to different communities.

On Saturday morning, Sravan and Mayuri left their respective homes and went for a long drive in a car belonging to Sravan’s father. Inquiries revealed that the duo went on a long drive and had food as police recovered snacks and soft drinks bottles from the car.

On Sunday, their bodies were found lying on the tracks between Budwel and Timmapur railway stations.

