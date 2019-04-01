Woman takes sleeping pills to kill self, feeds them to son first

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly unable to bear her husband’s harassment, a 35-year-old woman tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Before doing so, she gave the pills to her seven-year-old child. While the child died, the woman was recused by her neighbours.

According to Kukatpally police, who are investigating the case, the woman, Jyothirani, and her husband Bhadra, a businessman, reside at flat in an apartment complex in Balaji Nagar. For the past few months, Bhadra was allegedly harassing his wife and had even beat her on a couple of occasions. Jyothirani was reportedly depressed due to the harassment.

Two days ago, Bhadra went to Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on a business trip. On Saturday night, Jyothirani gave pills to her son Jaideep and consumed the pills herself before going to sleep.

On Sunday morning, when the maid came to clean the house, there was no response from within. Worried, the maid alerted security personnel in the apartment, who broke open the door along with neighbours. They found Jyothirani and the child in an unconscious state. The mother and child were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the child was declared brought dead. While the mother is undergoing treatment, she is said to be out of danger.

A murder case against Jyothirani and a harassment case against Bhadra has been registered and an investigation is underway.