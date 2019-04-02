Activist heckled for feeding dogs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old Instagram blogger and animal rights activist, Mehreen Syed was allegedly heckled by her neighbours for feeding her dogs in her locality in Moula Ali. Her family members were also hurt in the altercation that allegedly left wounds on her hand and body. The incident played out on Monday evening when the blogger along with some volunteers were feeding the local dogs. In a video that has now gone viral, Mehreen is seen recording her agitated neighbours who express displeasure with Mehreen and her family feeding local dogs. She also runs an organisation called ‘being the real human’.