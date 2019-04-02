AgriGold accused dies, cops suspect stroke

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the accused in the AgriGold scam Emmadi Sadasiva Varaprasad (70), who had come to the city from Vijayawada via train, died of suspected stroke near the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. Gopalpuram police registered a case of suspicious death under 174 CrPC and shifted his body to the Gandhi Mortuary for postmortem.

According to police, Varaprasad was the vice chairman of the AgriGold group of companies and was one of the accused in the inter-state multi-crore scam. He was travelling to the city from Vijayawada via train. Minutes after he arrived at the Secunderabad Railway Station to go to his relative’s residence, he suddenly collapsed on the ground and fell unconscious. He was declared dead by the medical emergency staff. Following a complaint lodged by his relatives, police registered a case of suspicious death. Police suspect that Varaprasad died due to stroke; they would initiate action based on PME reports.