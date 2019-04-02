Home Cities Hyderabad

AgriGold accused dies, cops suspect stroke

According to police, Varaprasad was the vice chairman of the AgriGold group of companies and was one of the accused in the inter-state multi-crore scam.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the accused in the AgriGold scam Emmadi Sadasiva Varaprasad (70), who had come to the city from Vijayawada via train, died of suspected stroke near the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. Gopalpuram police registered a case of suspicious death under 174 CrPC and shifted his body to the Gandhi Mortuary for postmortem.

According to police, Varaprasad was the vice chairman of the AgriGold group of companies and was one of the accused in the inter-state multi-crore scam. He was travelling to the city from Vijayawada via train. Minutes after he arrived at the Secunderabad Railway Station to go to his relative’s residence, he suddenly collapsed on the ground and fell unconscious. He was declared dead by the medical emergency staff. Following a complaint lodged by his relatives, police registered a case of suspicious death. Police suspect that Varaprasad died due to stroke; they would initiate action based on PME reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp