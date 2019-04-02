City’s art district gets an upgrade

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD : “Pink!” says Tabassum, when asked which colour she would like her house walls to be painted. Her brother votes for yellow, but is immediately shushed by the elder sister. Meanwhile, her sister Saleha brings out a book on mehendi design and shows Rouge, the French artist, some designs of her choice. As Rouge climbs on the boom ladder and starts painting a wall several feet above the ground, the children watch her transfixed. “I cannot climb that high and paint. It will make me dizzy,” Saleha confides.

The St+art India Foundation is back with the Maqta Art Festival 2019 (March edition). In 2017, the project transformed the streets of MS Maqta located opposite People’s Plaza on Necklace Road. In a neighbourhood where the streets have no names, a colour-coding system was created by painting entire lanes in specific colours, offering a geographical and emotional navigation through the maze that is MS Maqta. This time, the project, which is supported by Krishnakriti Foundation and Asian Paints, has returned with three international artists to turn barren walls into pieces of art.

“The approach was to create a street art festival with only woman artists, focusing on the women and children who live in Maqta. The beauty of Maqta is that people are just not living inside, but they are working there as well. It’s a very interactive community that way. The landscape too is very interesting as there are children playing everywhere.

The artists like to interact with them and hold spontaneous workshops. Sometimes if we are painting a mural, we also engage the children of that lane which becomes a workshop,” says Karan Kaul, assistant curator, St+art India Foundation.

The first artist we talk to is Ness Lee, who is getting ready to climb the scaffold and start painting. She is an illustrator/artist based in Toronto. Her Illustrations have been exhibited at galleries in Toronto, New York, Boston and Tokyo. Her work depicts the human form as it deals with notions of intimacy and self-love. In Maqta, she will create a mural to draw a cross-cultural dialogue between her homeland and the homes of Maqtha, uniting women across geographical and cultural boundaries.

Lee has a surprising Hyderabad connection too! Alex’s Kitchen, known for its Chinese cuisine, is owned by her relatives! In fact, she has more family connections in Kolkata. However, this is her first time in India. She is a third generation Chinese based out of Toronto.

Talking about her work here, she says: “My mural will depict feminist energy in nature and how people make our landscape. People make our community, and it’s the women who are strong and make the community grow. I am interacting with the people here and taking their views about how they would like their houses to be painted. Then I combine those views with my ideas to come up with the creations.”

The second artist painting Maqta with her imagination is Rouge from France. This is her second time in India and her first in Hyderabad “I am a visual artist and I mostly do figurative paintings on canvas and in public spaces. I also take part in many community based projects. I have worked in New Delhi before. I think India has a strong culture of street art without even knowing it. It shows in how people paint their houses and decorate them, and also how they advertise. For me, street art is all about the people who have to live with these paintings. That is why, you need to respect their feelings and desires,” she says.

Talking about the transformative power of street art, she adds: “Every piece of art gives the message that the world can be made a bit better. This wall was just plain, but after it is painted, it’s a little better. In the lane where I work, the people are always very welcoming, and tell me that they like the paintings. I think it’s empowering for them to see that huge scale paintings can be done. It becomes all the more empowering when they see that a woman is doing it.

There are many little girls in the lane who may get inspired. Also, fewer people are going to the museums nowadays, especially from these eighbourhoods. These kind of projects ensure that they see art in their day-to-day lives.”Abhedya Bhagawan, a Hyderabad-based artist, is also helping these artists in their work. As you come out of the lanes and spot a wall painting done by Manolo Mesa, a Spanish painter, Keats’ immortal lines ring true in your head: “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

