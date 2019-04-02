GHMC property tax collections cross Rs 1,400 crore for 2018-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) property tax collections was around Rs 1,401 crore for 2018-19 which is Rs 75 crore more than last year. Last financial year, the property tax collection was around Rs 1,326 crore and it was Rs 1205.73 crore the previous year. Of the Rs 1,401 crore, Rs 461 crore was collected from residential properties, Rs 778 crore from non-residential properties and Rs 160 crore from others. Though the GHMC set a target of collecting Rs 1,500 crore for 2018-19 it was able to collect Rs 1,400 crore, short of Rs 100 crore. Because of Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the GHMC staff was deputed for poll duties which has impacted property tax collections.

The Town Planning wing also saw huge increase in their revenues through building permissions and layout permissions for 2018-19, it collected Rs 854 crore which is Rs 207 crore more than 2017-18. Last financial year, the town planning revenues was around Rs 647 crore. Similarly, there is a revenue increase from surcharge on stamp duty, as against Rs 234 crore in 2017-18, the revenue surcharge on stamp duty for 2018-19 was Rs 342 crore which is Rs 100 crore plus. The property tax and other collections which are main sources of revenue for the GHMC will help in taking up development works in Hyderabad limits. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore told Express that the corporation is busy in conducting elections for the last six months, from September last year.

SCB SEES RECORD DIP

A major dip is found in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s property tax collection this year. As against the target of Rs 35 crore for the financial year 2018-19, the SCB as on March 31 has been able to collect only Rs 23 crore as property tax. A deficit of Rs 12 crore has been recorded. SCB claims that it was due to the elections that its staff could not work effectively.