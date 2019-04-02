Illegal structures near Golconda draw flak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “While government of Telangana is selling the concept of ‘Heritage City’ for votes and global investments, the inside story is pathetic and hypocritical, to say the least,” claimed activists after raising concerns over apparently illegal construction abutting the Golconda Fort wall. In a representation given to the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Hyderabad, M K Chauley, activists including Lubna Sarwath, Jasveen Jairath and others said, “Further to our representation regarding illegal construction activity right atop the Golconda Fort in January 2019 for toilets, we now draw your urgent attention to the construction activity purportedly for ‘nala’ across the moat abutting the fort walls.”

They asked Chauley to stop the works and respond with action taken in the matter. “Heritage city of Hyderabad’s shining glory -- Golconda Fort (including Naya Qila) are in danger as the rocks that hold the Golconda Fort walls are being quarried and the moat abutting it is being filled up and culverted,” the letter said. They also pointed out outflow channels of Shah Hatem Talab being modified for alleged corrupt means.