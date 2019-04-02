Musi riverbed in urgent need of clean-up: MAUD principal secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heaps of garbage and debris dumped on the Musi riverbed was observed by principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar during his inspection on the stretch between Puranapul and Imliban on Monday. Kumar issued the necessary instructions to take up the garbage removal immediately and also to streamline the water flow in order to utilise the trunk sewer and I&D structures to maximum designed capacity with effective maintenance.

It may be noted that the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and executive chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority had convened a meeting on March 16 to discuss protection of the Musi River among other things and suggested an action plan to prevent its pollution. Kumar, in the follow-up meeting held on March 30, had instructed for preparation of an action plan as per the discussions held on March 16 to improve the Musi riverbed between Puranapul and Imliban.

It was also instructed to take up cleaning of the river course, existing walkways, lighting, illumination of the Mussalam Jung Pul. Kumar also instructed the Musi River Front Development Corp Ltd (MRDCL), MD get the un-utilised bridge examined by a consultant to use it for vegetable vendors without disturbing the traffic.