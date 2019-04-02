Home Cities Hyderabad

Musi riverbed in urgent need of clean-up: MAUD principal secretary

It was also instructed to take up cleaning of the river course, existing walkways, lighting, illumination of the Mussalam Jung Pul.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heaps of garbage and debris dumped on the Musi riverbed was observed by principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar during his inspection on the stretch between Puranapul and Imliban on Monday. Kumar issued the necessary instructions to take up the garbage removal immediately and also to streamline the water flow in order to utilise the trunk sewer and I&D structures to maximum designed capacity with effective maintenance.

It may be noted that the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and executive chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority had convened a meeting on March 16 to discuss protection of the Musi River among other things and suggested an action plan to prevent its pollution. Kumar, in the follow-up meeting held on March 30, had instructed for preparation of an action plan as per the discussions held on March 16 to improve the Musi riverbed between Puranapul and Imliban.

It was also instructed to take up cleaning of the river course, existing walkways, lighting, illumination of the Mussalam Jung Pul. Kumar also instructed the Musi River Front Development Corp Ltd (MRDCL), MD get the un-utilised bridge examined by a consultant to use it for vegetable vendors without disturbing the traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp