Of religious festivals, rituals and mythology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli in association with Asian Art House will inaugurate the exclusive collection of paintings by Ildikó Morovszki-Halász, “In the wake of Amrita Sher-Gil”, on April 5. Ildikó’s collection of ‘Dancers and Drummers’ depicts the performances from religious festivals, ritually narrates stories from the Indian Mythology.

Another signature set of paintings by her are the ‘Portraits’ which showcases the nuances and characteristics of people from different part of India. Similar to Amrita Sher-Gil, a major part of Ildiko’s artistic work is dedicated to the Poor, the Vulnerable, specially the village-women. The series, titled ‘Water Carriers’ was inspired by her admiration for the hard work of the water-carrying women.

Come experience Halász’s expression through aquarelle and acrylic paintings and witness her visions about India, which are a composition of the life of simple Indians, street celebrations, the beauty and surprises of the ’Incredible India’. The paintings will be launched at Link Café on 5 th April and thereafter remain on display at the hotel. Venue: Link Café, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli Launch Date: Friday, April 5, 7 pm onwards