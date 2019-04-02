Home Cities Hyderabad

Of religious festivals, rituals and mythology

Another signature set of paintings by her are the ‘Portraits’ which showcases the nuances and characteristics of people from different part of India.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli in association with Asian Art House will inaugurate the exclusive collection of paintings by Ildikó Morovszki-Halász, “In the wake of Amrita Sher-Gil”, on April 5. Ildikó’s collection of ‘Dancers and Drummers’ depicts the performances from religious festivals, ritually narrates stories from the Indian Mythology.

Another signature set of paintings by her are the ‘Portraits’ which showcases the nuances and characteristics of people from different part of India. Similar to Amrita Sher-Gil, a major part of Ildiko’s artistic work is dedicated to the Poor, the Vulnerable, specially the village-women. The series, titled ‘Water Carriers’ was inspired by her admiration for the hard work of the water-carrying women.

Come experience Halász’s expression through aquarelle and acrylic paintings and witness her visions about India, which are a composition of the life of simple Indians, street celebrations, the beauty and surprises of the ’Incredible India’. The paintings will be launched at Link Café on 5 th April and thereafter remain on display at the hotel. Venue: Link Café, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli Launch Date: Friday, April  5, 7 pm onwards

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp