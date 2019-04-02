Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad increases student intake by 300 seats, starts new courses

From 1,700 seats offered last year, there are now 2,170 seats available at the varsity; another 15% seats under EWS would be added from next academic year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad is all set to increase the intake of students by 300 from this academic year, taking the total number of seats to 2,170. These include 10 per cent of seats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). In addition to these 145 seats, another 155 seats have been added as seven new courses have been introduced.

“From around 1,700 seats being offered last year, there are 2,170 seats being offered this year for admission to 119 courses, including 16 integrated, 42 PG, 13 MPhil and 9 M Tech and 39 PhD programmes,” vice chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile said here on Monday. He added that another 15 per cent seats under EWS would be augmented from the next academic year. UoH which was recently accorded graded autonomy and along with it the power to introduce self-financing courses, will not introduce these courses this academic year.

The proposal for the said courses is yet to receive the requisite clearance. Stating that nearly a third of the total students in the university are PhD students, and together with MTech and MPhil they constitute nearly 50 per cent of the total strength, the VC said most of the new programmes were introduced for these students. In addition, the university has also introduced a new Masters programme MA Sanskrit studies will also focus on making the students aware of contributions of ancient India to various disciplines such as astronomy, mathematics, grammar, health and social sciences and humanities. Integrated MSc Applied Geology, Microelectronics and VLSI Design, Integrated MSc and PhD in Animal Biology and Biotechnology, along with PhD Electronics Science and Engineering, PhD Systems and Computational Biology, executive programme in MBA are the new courses 10%

HIKE IN FEE

The VC said that in line with the policy of the University every two years the fee is hiked by 10 per cent. UoH is also planning online admissions from January 2020. The entrance examinations for its various courses will be conducted from May 17 to 31. The deadline for submitting online application is May 3. Hall tickets can be downloaded from May 20.

