Upset with cops, woman and kids try to kill selves at commissioner’s office in Hyderabad

A woman pours water on the three children, who were doused with petrol by their mother in an attempt to commit suicide, in LB Nagar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High drama broke out at the Rachakonda police commissioner’s camp office in LB Nagar on Monday, when a woman and her three sons tried to immolate themselves minutes before the commissioner was to address a press conference.

As police officials and mediapersons spotted K Renuka pouring petrol on herself and her children, they snatched the fuel can from her and doused them with water.

The woman alleged her husband, who works as an inspector, was harassing her, and the police took no action against him though she lodged a complaint in October and got a case registered against him at the Saroornagar Women Police Station.

She said she was the third wife of Rajaiah, who earlier worked in Hyderabad and Rachakonda, and is now posted in Sangareddy district. Rajaiah, through his second wife, allegedly got a case registered against Renuka under the  SC&ST Atrocities Act. The case was registered at the Hayathnagar police station, and a notice was served to Renuka.

Upset over the notice and the apparent inaction over her complaint, Renuka decided to commit suicide on Monday afternoon. She and her children were shifted to hospital and later discharged.

Police officials said the case registered based on Renuka’s complaint has been charge-sheeted and there has been no delay in the investigation.

