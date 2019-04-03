Osmania General Hospital junior doctors to go on strike from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthcare services in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) are expected to take a hit as junior doctors have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday. They were protesting against Health Minister Etela Rajender addressing a meeting of Rural Medical Practitioners (RMP) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMP) Welfare Association in Sircilla on Tuesday and also non-payment of stipend to broad specialty post-graduate students for the past five months and to super-specialty PGs since seven months.

Medical services in private hospitals and clinics may also get affected as TJUDA has also decided to approach the Indian Medical Association (IMA), to cooperate with them for a complete shutdown of medical services in the State.

Junior doctors are medicos pursuing post-graduation, internships and other courses in medical colleges who offer services in the associated hospitals. They play an important role in government hospitals in extending health care services. Around 1,000 junior doctors from the OMC will go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday and boycott duties which will severely affect the quality of health care services provided at OGH.

RMPs and PMPs have no medical educational qualification and are not registered with any medical institution or board. Despite their lack of qualification, the RMPs and PMPs, also known as quacks, prescribe medicines and provide medical services to patients in not just rural areas but also in cities and towns.

The junior doctors have been raising concern since long on the issue of quacks providing treatment to patients. Last November, the TJUDA had raised concern over former IT minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a meeting of RMPs and PMPs in Sircilla.

Dr PS Vijayender, chairman, TJUDA said, “We will continue our strike until the State government initiates some concrete moves against the RMPs and PMPs. Their existence is illegal according the Indian Medical Council Act. The government has not constituted any body to keep a tab on them despite orders by the High Court.”

Action long due, say jr doctors

