Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania General Hospital junior doctors to go on strike from today

Junior doctors are medicos pursuing post-graduation, internships and other courses in medical colleges who offer services in the associated hospitals.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Healthcare services in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) are expected to take a hit as junior doctors have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday.  They were protesting against Health Minister Etela Rajender addressing a meeting of Rural Medical Practitioners (RMP) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMP) Welfare Association in Sircilla on Tuesday and also non-payment of stipend to broad specialty post-graduate students for the past five months and to super-specialty PGs since seven months.

Medical services in private hospitals and clinics may also get affected as TJUDA has also decided to approach the Indian Medical Association (IMA), to cooperate with them for a complete shutdown of medical services in the State. 

Junior doctors are medicos pursuing post-graduation, internships and other courses in medical colleges who offer services in the associated hospitals. They play an important role in government hospitals in extending health care services. Around 1,000 junior doctors from the OMC will go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday and boycott duties which will severely affect the quality of health care services provided at OGH. 

RMPs and PMPs have no medical educational qualification and are not registered with any medical institution or board. Despite their lack of qualification,  the RMPs and PMPs, also known as quacks, prescribe medicines and provide medical services to patients in not just rural areas but also in cities and towns. 

The junior doctors have been raising concern since long on the issue of quacks providing treatment to patients. Last November, the TJUDA had raised concern over former IT minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a meeting of RMPs and PMPs in Sircilla. 

Dr PS Vijayender, chairman, TJUDA said, “We will continue our strike until the State government initiates some concrete moves against the RMPs and PMPs. Their existence is  illegal according the Indian Medical Council Act. The government has not constituted any body to keep a tab on them despite orders by the High Court.” 

Action long due, say jr doctors
The junior doctors have been raising concern since long on the issue of RMPs and PMPs  providing treatment to patients and the risks associated with unqualified person prescribing medicines. Last November, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association had raised concern over former IT minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a meeting of RMPs and PMPs in Sircilla. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital junior doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp