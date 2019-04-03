Home Cities Hyderabad

Plants and pride

Bhargavi Bijjam’s tip to fellow gardeners is to start with zero-budget.

Published: 03rd April 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Leaving a job can result in different things for different people. For Hyderabad-based Bhargavi Bijjam, it led to a more eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. She left her job in an MNC in 2013 to pursue different priorities in life, and the same year, she began taking baby steps in gardening. “I was inspired by my grand parents who led a zero waste lifestyle, right from brushing their teeth to cleaning the dishes,” says Bijjam.

She has a 300 sq yard terrace space, of which 40 per cent is utilised for her garden. Besides brinjals, tomatoes, chillies, gourds, cauliflower, cabbage, drumsticks, radish and carrot, Bijjam also grows fruits like mango, sapota, sweet lime, Indian plum (regi), banana and water apple.

Keeping the plants healthy requires a lot of effort and she relies on traditional composting at home. “My potting mix is a ratio of soil, dry leaves and cow dung.

It not only makes the soil weigh light but the dry leaves start decomposing, releasing the needed nutrients for plant growth. I get most of the seeds from my native and a few from online sources like greenmylife and Nativus farms,” Bijjam says, adding that she also had many lady bugs to control most of the pest problems, while the rest were controlled with diluted soap nut solution.

The biggest source of pride for the eco-conscious gardener is watching her garden grow. “When you plant your own food the natural way, you are making a big impact on the environment and you will be rewarded with safe food,” she explains.Her one tip to fellow gardeners is to start with a zero-budget. “Making your garden fancier is only an option.”

