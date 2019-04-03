Home Cities Hyderabad

Teenager scolded for playing PUBG ends life in Hyderabad

Online game PUBG

Online game PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Video games, it seems, have claimed yet another life. Kallakuri Sambashiva, a 16-year-old teenager from Malkajgiri in Hyderabad on Tuesday committed suicide after he was reprimanded by his parents for playing the popular game PUBG (Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds) during his examinations. Upset from the scolding, Sambashiva hung himself from the ceiling fan at his home. 

Kallakuri Sambashiva

According to police, Sambashiva was the second child of Bharath Raj and Umadevi and was a student of class X at a private school in Malkajgiri. They family resided at Vishnupuri. Sambashiva’s father is a priest, Umadevi is a housewife while his elder sister had just graduated intermediate. 

ALSO READ | Indian cities ban PUBG to stop young players turning ‘psychopaths’

Sambashiva was appearing for his class X final examinations and had only one paper left. It was scheduled for Wednesday. It is learnt that he downloaded the video game a few months ago on his mother’s mobile phone and used to spent a majority of the day playing it.

On Sunday evening when Sambashiva was playing the game, his mother censured him and asked him to study. Upset over this, he locked himself in the bedroom and hung himself from the ceiling fan. 

