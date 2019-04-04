Chia seed pudding is a healthy solution to sweet cravings

Dinnaz By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chia is a member of the mint family and native to Mexico. Chia seeds are commonly consumed as whole grains, but they are actually a pseudo-grain. Chia seeds are carbohydrate-rich seeds found on non-grass plants. When these chia seeds encounter liquid, they expand to form a thick gel. Chia seeds were dietary staples for the Mayan and Aztec people, but they were eventually banned because of their ritualistic and religious uses.

Can Chia Seeds Really Help You Lose Weight?

Chia seeds are often recommended to help curb appetite and promote weight loss because they are rich in the fiber necessary for keeping you feeling fuller longer. Their fiber content may also help prevent cravings and overeating. Do approach chia seeds with moderation. They are relatively rich in fat and calories; two tablespoons have about 138 calories and nine grams of fat (one gram saturated). When moderately used, chia seeds can help you more satisfied and less likely to eat much, but, as with many things, overindulgence can backfire.

Chia Seeds Pudding

Chia seed pudding can be a smart choice for dieters and is easy to make. Soak chia seeds in unsweetened almond milk for several hours or overnight until they create a gel-like substance. Then mix in cacao, cinnamon, banana puree or a variety of other flavours.You can also add chia seeds to your berry puree or any whipped fruit to create a sugar-free jam. This will satisfy your cravings for sweet things in a healthy way, which is also beneficial for those who want to lose weight.

There are a wide variety of chia seed pudding recipes online. One of the most common is Blueberry Chia Seed Pudding. Blueberries are considered a ‘superfood’ because of their high nutritional value.

They are packed with tons of fiber along with excellent doses of Vitamin C and B6, potassium and folate. Again, the primary ingredients are chia seeds, almond milk, vanilla extract, and honey; just add in blueberries! Blend the blueberries with the almond milk, vanilla, and honey and then add the chia seeds.

Allow the seeds to absorb the almond milk for about an hour, then enjoy a beautifully textured chia seed pudding that you can eat for breakfast—or anytime! Chia seed pudding is a great tool for your weight loss goals. Not only does it satisfy those sweet cravings, but it’s also a good way to get a tons of nutrients and healthy fats!