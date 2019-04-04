Home Cities Hyderabad

Facebook helps reunite missing child with family after eight years

They found that the Facebook-profile user had changed the account name to Dinesh Jena, and continued using it.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Susanna showers affection on her son, Dinesh Jena, upon his arrival in Hyderabad. Jena, was brought back to the city by the police | Express

Susanna showers affection on her son, Dinesh Jena, upon his arrival in Hyderabad. Jena, was brought back to the city by the police | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight years after a boy went missing from his house in Hyderabad, he was recently tracked down and reunited with his family — all thanks to Facebook. The child, now 16, was found working for a landlord in Punjab.

In 2011, one Susanna complained to the Kushaiguda police, saying that her son Dinesh Jena had left home without informing anyone and did not return. The police registered a missing case, and a probe was launched, but the boy could not be traced.

In August 2018, however, some of Susanna’s relatives came across a Facebook profile of a person named Dinesh Jena Lima, and told her that the person in the picture looked like her son. Susanna approached the Rachakonda cybercrime wing, and the police took up the case again.

They found that the Facebook-profile user had changed the account name to Dinesh Jena, and continued using it. The police showed Susanna the latest picture posted on the account, and she identified the boy as her missing son.

Based on the IP address and other details, officials of the Rachakonda cybercrime wing tracked Dinesh down to Ranakala village in Punjab’s Amritsar district, where he was working for a landlord.Dinesh was then brought back to Hyderabad by the police and handed over to his family after completion of formalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp