Home Cities Hyderabad

Strike by junior doctors hits medical services at Osmania General Hospital

Medical services at  Osmania General Hospital were affected on Wednesday following boycott of duties by junior doctors. 

Published: 04th April 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

(Above)Junior doctors seen protesting while (below) patients return home after being denied services at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical services at  Osmania General Hospital were affected on Wednesday following boycott of duties by junior doctors.  The outpatient facilities, elective duties and normal work in even inpatient wards were affected, as doctors of the hospital boycotted duties to protest against non-payment of stipend to post-graduate students for the past few months.

The hospital that caters to over 1,500 patients everyday witnessed utter chaos in the morning. Patients became restless as the queues and the wait at the registration desks grew longer. “The strike is definitely affecting the patients, especially the ones who are coming from rural areas. However, the plight of the junior doctors is also understandable as payment od stipend on time is a basic right,” said Ms Afifa, a patient from Hyderabad.  

However, hospital superintendent Dr B Nagendar said that there would be no compromise on medical services to patients. “The junior doctors have not boycotted emergency and OT services. Only outpatient services have been stopped and we have enough senior doctors to cater to the patients. However, the strain on senior doctors will definitely increase,” he said.

Another concern that was raised by the junior doctors was the alleged support given to quacks by government officials. Members of the JUDA demanded an explanation as to why Health Minister Etela Rajender attended a meeting organised by RMPs and PMPs. Further, effigies representing quacks were also burnt as a part of the protest.

Third-year urology PG student Dr. Vinayak said that encouragement of quacks have led to decline in public healthcare. “Many illiterate patients, especially from rural areas initially go to quacks. When the situation worsens, they bring the patients to us,” he said.

Junior doctors from Gandhi Hospital also staged protests on the hospital premises as a sign of solidarity with the Osmania doctors.  

Superintendent Nagendar later confirmed that after talks with Osmania Medical College Principal Dr Sashikala Reddy and Director of Medical Education Dr  Ramesh Reddy, the stipends of most students have been credited. However,  the junior doctors refused to call of their strike as assurance on arrears and regularisation of stipends was not given.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital junior doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp