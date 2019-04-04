Students learn about ‘bad touch’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a lesson learnt right in sex-education for the students of MPPS Edulabad from Ghatkesar as right after the She Teams taught them about good touch and bad touch, they exposed their own teacher for misbehaving with them. The awareness program on child sexual abuse with lessons on good touch and bad touch was held at the school on Wednesday when the school girls after the program approached the police to disclose the harassment they faced.

The children stated that their Special Grade Teacher K Ramana Murthy who was 26 was misbehaving since two years by intentionally beating them and touching them. She Teams quickly acted on the plaint and filed a case under section 354 of IPC and, 8 and 12 of POCSO and Section 75 of JJ act and SC/ST atrocities act for outraging the modesty of girls.