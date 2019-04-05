Home Cities Hyderabad

214 critical polling stations in Cyberabad

Over 256 route officers were appointed to cover the polling locations under their jurisdiction.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have identified 214 polling stations as critical in nature from the 214 polling stations in seven parliamentary constituencies including Chevella and Malkajgiri falling under its limits. There are 2,868 polling stations under the commissionerate,  Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said.  Services of 6,000 men, including ex-servicemen, retired policemen, NCC and NSS cadets will also be used on the election day, he said.

Over 256 route officers were appointed to cover the polling locations under their jurisdiction. To ensure smooth and safe polling 25 companies of Central paramilitary forces (CPMF) consisting of BSF, SSB, CRPF, RPF were  deployed in various places. CPM forces are also guarding two EVM storage points and the distribution & reception centres and 10,000 civil police will be utilised. 

