Home Cities Hyderabad

AICTE warns colleges against withholding certificates

Staff had complained college managements refused to return original certificates, making it difficult for them to find jobs elsewhere

Published: 05th April 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has been receiving numerous complaints from teaching and non-teaching staff in technical institutions of their respective administrations retaining their original certificates collected during their appointment. 

Despite repeated requests, several institutes have been denying staff their certificates, making it difficult for them to get a job elsewhere. Taking note of this, the AICTE has issued a stringent warning threatening institutes with ‘withdrawal of approval’ if they continue with the practice.

Stating that it is ‘illegal and unethical’ for educational institutions to retain the original certificates and arm-twist teachers into continuing working for them -- sometimes even without a pay hike -- the AICTE, earlier this week, issued a circular chiding affiliated institutions. This is the second such directive in two months.

Teaching staff in technical institutes, meanwhile, allege that despite repeated warnings from the regulatory agency, technical institutions continue with the practice unabated. Balakrishna Reddy, Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA), however, has put the blame squarely on Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) for being unable to take stringent measures against the erring colleges. “Complaints are getting piled up and this is because the JNTU-H has failed to implement orders. Each time we have raised the issue, the university administration has expressed helplessness in taking action despite having the authority to do so. Clearly, the university is pro-management,” said Reddy.

Teachers say that unless affiliated universities like JNTU-H takes action at the local level, no amount of warnings from the AICTE would deter institutions. In its recent notices, dated 8 December 2018 and January 29, 2019, the AICTE had urged colleges to abide by the AICTE regulations which prohibits them from retaining original certificates.

Meanwhile, college managements have put the onus of non-resolution of the issue on the AICTE. 
KRK Rao, general secretary, All India Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (AIFSFTI) told Express, “We have no interest in retaining the certificates of faculty members but AICTE has to come up with a regulation to ensure that teachers don’t quit mid-semester as this would impact the students.”

Students too in the same boat
It is not just teaching and non-teaching staff who are affected by the management’s actions; the students too are in a similar spot. “It has also come to the notice of AICTE that some institutions are withholding the original certificates of students cancelling their admission at any point of time and demanding fee for subsequent years. This is a clear violation of AICTE norms,” said the circular

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICTE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp