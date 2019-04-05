Home Cities Hyderabad

Government putting public health at risk for votes, allege doctors

Doctors at Osmania General Hospital on Thursday slammed Health Minister Eatala Rajendar for attending a meeting with Rural Medical Practitioners and Private Medical Practitioners.

Published: 05th April 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital on Thursday slammed Health Minister Eatala Rajendar for attending a meeting with Rural Medical Practitioners and Private Medical Practitioners. They alleged that the government was trying to tap the support of these practitioners because of their substantial reach in rural areas. 

The protestors demanded an Anti-Quackery Law. Dr. Arundhati, an MD in community medicine and a protester at OGH, spoke of how patients are often treated incorrectly by some practitioners. 

The need for an anti-quackery law was also mentioned in the manifesto of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), that was released on April 3. Dr. Prathap Reddy, the president of  IMA-Telangana, is of the opinion that practitioners are being supported in the hopes of garnering votes from the rural areas they practice in. He says, “However, I think this is a failed attempt as voters these days do not even listen to their sarpanch. In the name of votes they are putting public health at risk.” 

Up in arms

Doctors in Telangana have for a long time protested against the government’s policy regarding RMPs and PMPs. They allege RMPs and PMPs are being promoted as legitimate doctors and this was undermining their position as well as putting public health at rick throughout the State

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp