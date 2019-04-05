Government putting public health at risk for votes, allege doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital on Thursday slammed Health Minister Eatala Rajendar for attending a meeting with Rural Medical Practitioners and Private Medical Practitioners. They alleged that the government was trying to tap the support of these practitioners because of their substantial reach in rural areas.

The protestors demanded an Anti-Quackery Law. Dr. Arundhati, an MD in community medicine and a protester at OGH, spoke of how patients are often treated incorrectly by some practitioners.

The need for an anti-quackery law was also mentioned in the manifesto of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), that was released on April 3. Dr. Prathap Reddy, the president of IMA-Telangana, is of the opinion that practitioners are being supported in the hopes of garnering votes from the rural areas they practice in. He says, “However, I think this is a failed attempt as voters these days do not even listen to their sarpanch. In the name of votes they are putting public health at risk.”

Up in arms

Doctors in Telangana have for a long time protested against the government’s policy regarding RMPs and PMPs. They allege RMPs and PMPs are being promoted as legitimate doctors and this was undermining their position as well as putting public health at rick throughout the State