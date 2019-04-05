Make music compulsory in schools: Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Music classes should be made compulsory in all schools, as it used to be in the olden days, Governor ESL Narasimhan has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the members of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, Governor said special focus should be made to target students from classes 4 to 12 in all the residential schools both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with locally established cultural centres. SPIC MACAY should first cover all residential schools and then scale it up to Universities in both the states, he said.

As the chairman of the Advisory Board of SPIC MACAY, the governor lauded the efforts of the members in organising a variety of cultural programmes highlighting the country’s cultural heritage in colleges and schools and said that these efforts will go a long way in conserving and promoting awareness about the country’s cultural heritage in music and art forms.

Kiran Seth, founder of SPIC MACAY said during the previous year, the organisation has organised 70 workshops in Wanaparthy, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.

‘Special focus on classes 4 to 12’

