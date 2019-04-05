Osmania Medical College doctor held for taking bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior doctor and head of department (HOD) for General Medicine at Osmania Medical College, Bhukya Balaji, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday on the charges of amassing illegal assets. He had allegedly collected huge sums of money from medical students to pass them in exams. The ACB sleuths conducted searches at his residence in Amberpet.

According to ACB officials, Balaji contacted several students under the pretext of helping them secure good marks. On Wednesday, when a student met the HOD, he took the student’s hall tickets and contact number and demanded Rs 50,000 from the student, officials said. “Some students have transferred up to Rs 75,000 to the account of Rathlavath Srinu through Tez/Google pay as per the HoD’s directions. He collected up to 3 lakh from PG students and `8 lakh from UG students,” officials said.