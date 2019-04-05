Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania University student cries foul over hostel allotment

The scholar from the 2013-14 batch who was admitted in 2107 in the English Department and was allotted the NRS Hostel has till now not been given a room.

Osmania University. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hostel accommodation in Osmania University that has for long been a bone of contention, has once again been brought to fore with a research scholar writing a letter to the principal of University College of Arts and Social Sciences on Thursday.

The scholar from the 2013-14 batch who was admitted in 2107 in the English Department and was allotted the NRS Hostel has till now not been given a room. The student, Korvi Balakrishna in his letter claimed that lack of proper shelter is acting like as an impediment in his research activities. 

He has also alleged that the administration has colluded with non-boarders for their “personal gains” and are deliberately not evicting them even though they have overstayed for years. 

“I have been requesting the administration for two years to allot me a room in the hostel. No one visited the hostel to check on the status of the occupancy and yet each time I am told that there is no vacant room,” he said.

Harried with lack of response from the officials Balakrishna had even asked the administration provide him with the list of boarders residing in the NRS Hostel. 

Osmania University

